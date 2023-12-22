'Teen Mom': Mackenzie McKee's Daughter Hospitalized After Cheer Accident

Teen Mom alum Mackenzie McKee was dealt a scary blow recently. In an Instagram Story post, the 29-year-old mother detailed her daughter being injured while cheerleading. She shared a photo of them together, holding hands as they walked while wearing matching bags, while also sharing a series of cheer-related pictures in a slideshow. The former MTV star snapped a picture of her daughter in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask on her face. McKee's boyfriend Khesanio Hall was also by the child's side, as well as other family members. The Oklahoma native captioned the post in part: "Thankful to be surrounded by people who love her so much. Being a mom is so scary."

McKee recently introduced her new boyfriend to her followers. It's her first public romance since she divorced her ex-husband, Josh. They share three children — Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs. After a series of breakups and makeups, she confirmed their split a final time in a now-deleted Instagram post amid rumors they were done.

"With all the messages I'm receiving and articles coming out, I wanted you guys to hear what's going on from me alone," she captioned photos of them at the time. "[Sometimes] things work and sometimes, no matter how hard you fight, it just doesn't work out. I am breaking my silence about Josh and I being done. I will always respect him as the father of my children but it's time for me to find my [happiness]."

Their marriage was filled with infidelity on both sides. She says she cheated a lot more in the marriage than her ex. They wed in 2016.

Her time on Teen Mom came to an end seemingly after she made controversial remarks about Vice President, Kamala Harris. After President Joe Biden's inauguration, McKee took to Facebook to share her disagreement over Harris, the first female (and Black woman) Vice President of the United States, being seen as a role model and used offensive language to do so. "Sorry, no. There are a lot of amazing women in the world for my daughters to look up to and see as role models. Kamala Harris is not one of them," McKee wrote. "It blows my mind that out of all the amazing colored women in the world, that is the one who is making history."