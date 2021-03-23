'Teen Mom': Mackenzie McKee Reveals Latest Moving Tribute to Late Mom

✖

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee just paid tribute to her late mother, Angie Douthit, in a very moving way. According to The Sun, the reality star and her siblings, Kaylee, Taylor, Whitney, and Zeke, all got tattoos to honor their mom. While they got varying pieces of ink, all of their tattoos tied back to Douthit in some way.

McKee's good friend Cayla posted a photo of the family showing off their new tattoos. The reality star got "Phil 4:13," in reference to the Bible verse, tattooed across her ribcage. Her two sisters, Kaylee and Taylor, got "Always be kind" on their wrists, which is a phrase that Douthit was fond of. Whitney got a tattoo on her ankle that reads, "a runner that I think looks like mom" along with the words, "I'll see you later." Whitney also explained that all of the tattoos that the siblings received were in their mother's handwriting, which adds another special touch to their tributes.

Douthit passed away in December 2019 after a battle with cancer. Shortly after she was initially diagnosed with the disease, McKee got a tattoo on her wrist of her mother's "Always be kind" catchphrase. The Teen Mom star later showed off her new ink to her followers on Instagram in February 2018. At the time, she wrote, "This is my mom's message to the world. It’s what she lives by. She wrote this on a paper and we took it to a tattoo artist. Remind you not one of us had a tat yet, and got her writing on our arm. Such a lovely reminder to look at everyday. #alwaysbekind." McKee's tribute to her mother comes a little over a week after she marked what would have been her mom's birthday. On March 12, she posted some throwback photos of her mom alongside an incredibly touching message about how she's keeping her spirit alive.

"Happy happy heavenly birthday to this total rockstar," McKee's message began. "You are missed every second of everyday momma. Jaxie and I love to sit on the beach (your favorite place) and wear your hats that still smell like the frankincense oil you loved. I'm slowly learning how to remain strong like you taught me. I'll see you again one day." The MTV personality ended her caption by tagging her mother's account and including a slew of blue heart emojis.