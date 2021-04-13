'Teen Mom': Mackenzie McKee Responds to Criticism Regarding Son's Behavioral Issues

✖

On the April 6 episode of Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie McKee opened up about the behavioral issues that her son, Broncs, was experiencing. Unfortunately, the reality star encountered criticism on social media for the segment, with one individual even writing that her son was a "bad kid" because of his behavior. Of course, McKee didn't wait long to respond to the troll in order to defend her family, as The Sun noted.

In the episode, McKee explained that Broncs was experiencing a variety of behavioral issues. She explained that he bit a teacher and that he was getting physical with other kids in his class. Additionally, when McKee went over to her boss' house for a meeting and took her three children along, during which Broncs pooped on the floor of the house's garage. The reality star explained that her son has been experiencing more extreme issues ever since she moved to Florida. She also said that Broncs had been acting out amid her estrangement from her husband, Josh McKee, with whom she shares her three children. While Josh visited the family in Florida in recent episodes of Teen Mom OG, he went back to his home in Oklahoma.

I don’t think I have the heart to tell a women that her son who is dealing with grief makes me want to never have children. Y’all cold hearted children are a blessing #TeenMomOG — Mackenzie Douthit (@DouthitKenzie) April 7, 2021

McKee directly addressed the criticism that she's been receiving on Twitter. The Teen Mom OG star noted that not only is she dealing with problems related to her family, but she's also still grieving the loss of her mother, Angie Douthit. She wrote that she wouldn't have "the heart" to tell someone to "never have children" in light of the issues she's been experiencing with her family. The mom-of-three went on to say that those individuals are "cold hearted" as being a mother is a "blessing."

By the end of the previous episode of Teen Mom OG, McKee spoke to a professional therapist about Broncs. The professional said that her child's behavior is normal as it is a likely reaction to being "overwhelmed with stress or change." The therapist also said that they would be able to work with both McKee and Broncs so that her child could develop better coping mechanisms to deal with the changes in his life. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.