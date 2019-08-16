‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee and Husband Josh Break up After 6 Years of Marriage

Mackenzie McKee and her husband Josh are calling it quits after six years of marriage. The Teen Mom OG star took to Twitter to announce the sad news about her relationship Friday. The couple married in August 2013 and share three children, Gannon, 7, Jamie, 5, and Broncs, 3.

“I would like to say, that due to stress, me needing to stay focused, the media, etc. I am deciding my marriage needs a break,” Mackenzie tweeted on Friday, Aug. 16. “My heart breaks for my kids. But as of right now, this is what’s best. Thank you.”

She also took Instagram to share a selfie alongside the caption: “Freshly single and ready to, be the boss babe that I am and let God lead me to what I deserve.”

Fans took to the comments section of the Instagram post to react to the surprising news, with many of them saying she might be better off without her husband.

“Sorry but after seeing just a glimpse on tv of how he treated you and the kids…BYE,” one user wrote. “You and the kids deserve WAY better. Life is too short. Be with who makes you happy.”

“GOOD! Maybe he will see how hard it is to handle everything [without] help. The way he treated you on Monday nights episode was ridiculous. You weren’t even bitchy when you really could’ve been. Good luck on your new journey,” another user commented.

“Wait why!? That’s terrible news. I pray for you and your family,” another user commented.

After seeing some of the fans’ reactions, Mackenzie posted another message. “I know in my heart he loves me. This was my decision,” she said.

When one user said that she and Josh “seemed solid,” she replied, “We were. We were truly best friends. It’s all just devastating.”

News of the breakup comes after Aug. 5 episode of Teen Mom OG saw Mackenzie worrying about her husband possibly cheating on her after he went out of town for a rodeo and she got a text from a woman claiming she saw him, Us Weekly first reported.

“There was no affection or anything like that there,” he said on the show. “I’m just here to tell you that I was at a bar, and I’d like you to trust me when I’m getting a few drinks at a bar… I was just avoiding the fight, and I was wrong.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.