‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Honors Mom Angie Douthit With Emotional Tribute After Her Death

Mackenzie McKee is paying tribute to her inspiring and loving mom, Angie Douthit, after the Teen Mom personality passed away Monday following a lengthy battle with cancer. Shortly after Douthit’s family shared the news with her thousands of fans and followers, the MTV star took to Instagram with a photo of her mom crossing the finish line of a race gleefully wearing a pink tutu.

“Momma [Angie Douthit] has crossed the finish line,” McKee began. “She did not lose the battle, she [won]. She is healed and running in heaven in eternity. Idk anyone who left earth with such an impact.”

“Your entire life you never [wasted] a chance to let the world know Gods love,” she continued. “When we would try to brag on what an amazing person you are you would respond with ‘it’s not me, it’s God.’”

Asking her followers, “Could you imagine this world if we all lived like Angie Douthit?” McKee remembered the times in which her mother paved the path for her daughter to follow with faith.

“She always said ‘it’s easy, we were put on earth to share Gods love.’ And boy did she,” the Teen Mom star continued. “700 daily posts for you guys to read daily, hundreds of speaking engagements even when she could barely walk or speak, she simply trusted That God would speak through her.”

McKee ended her loving tribute with a message to her mom, writing, “Momma, i did not deserve you. But you loved me so unconditionally. You were the glue that held me together. The one who always believed in me. Idk what I will do without you but I hope this goes by fast so I can hurry and come be with you.”

“You passed a torch down to us and I will not fail you,” she promised. “I will live for Christ and love like him like you always taught me. I will make you proud momma.”

Douthit’s family announced her passing on Instagram earlier Tuesday, writing alongside a selection from 1 Corinthians 11:1, “On Monday, December 9 at 11:37pm, Angie finished her race. Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories.”

After being diagnosed with cancer in January 2018, Douthit turned her social media presence into an opportunity to share her journey and her faith.

“We watched her get up everyday in the darkest hours of the night to spread the brightest light that she knew of, her Savior Jesus Christ,” her family added. “There were times when she wrote her posts through pain and confusion. There were times at the end when she couldn’t type and would ask her daughters to type for her but she would not give up spreading the gospel message of hope. In nearly two years, she never missed her daily post…tomorrow she will.”

