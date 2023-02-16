'Teen Mom': Ryan Edwards Allegedly Threatened His Wife in Days Leading to Arrest

Teen Mom alum Ryan Edwards can't seem to stay out of trouble. Fans first became familiar with him when appeared on the prequel 16 & Pregnant alongside his ex, Maci Bookout. The birth of their son Bently was chronicled before the current franchise. Edwards and Bookout split a few months after Bently's birth, and Edwards has struggled to be a permanent fixture in Bently's life since. He's now married to Mackenzie and the couple have their own children as well. But due to reported substance abuse issues, their marriage hasn't been an easy road. And Edwards recently landed in jail after a domestic incident of sort occurred between the two.

Per a Tennesse News station, Edwards threatened his wife during a verbal argument over the phone. The affidavit says that on Feb. 6, Mackenzie reported him to police and noted that he has a history of violence. Mackenzie told police she recorded the phone call and handed police two videos to corroborate her complaint against him. She says Edwards threatened to send people from the club he joined to where she worked as those people in question believe it's a "big no no to be married and have your wife disrespect you."

Edwards reportedly made several threats. Mackenzie says she told Edwards: "I don't want to be with you." He then allegedly responded, "Yeah I hear you…I guess you didn't hear me. What's about to happen to you is gonna be ugly."

Mackenzie felt that Edwards made a threat to her life. The Chattanooga Police Department filed a warrant for harassment against Edwards. He was arrested two days later, and she was granted an order of protection against him. The two have been married since 2017.

Mackenzie also accuses Edwards of holding a knife to her throat. In a report she filed against him obtained by Page Six, she states: "Arguing, Ryan punched holes in the walls and doors. [He] held me up by my neck to the wall. Threw me down in hallway and said if he could not have me no one could. Opened pocket knife, put to my back like he was going to kill me. This was in front of children. I tried to leave, he smashed my phone, took my car keys."