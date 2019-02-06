‘Teen Mom’ Maci Bookout Poses With Ex Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Standifer in New Family Photos

Teen Mom OG‘s Maci Bookout is standing by Mackenzie Standifer as her husband, Ryan Edwards, sits in jail after yet another probation violation arrest.

Bookout, who shares 10-year-old son Bentley with Edwards, shared a new series of family photos on her Instagram Monday, in which all the mixed family’s children pose together alongside herself and Standifer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Family isn’t an important thing, it’s everything,” she captioned the images, joking about her 3-year-old daughter and only girl, “Safe to say Jayde is never going to have a boyfriend.”

Standifer and Bookout haven’t had the best relationship in the past, so followers of the MTV star were happy to see they’ve banded together for the good of their children.

“Love this!!!! I wish everybody could do this for the kids and realize it’s about the kids and not about us!!” one user wrote. “Y’all look great!”

“You both are doing a amazing job taking care of your families,” another added.

Standifer can’t be going through an easy time right now, having given birth to her first child, son Jagger, in October while Edwards was in a 90-day rehabilitation program following two arrests for probation violation in 2018 stemming from a 2017 heroin possession charge.

Edwards was not present for his son’s birth, but returned home from treatment soon after, spending time with his family, and as Standifer told fans on social media, being “the biggest help” with the new baby.

On Jan. 23, however, Edwards was arrested again on a probation violation warrant after allegedly walking out on a $36 bill at Bud’s Sports Bar the previous month after ordering six whiskey drinks.

The theft charge Edwards was facing was dismissed Monday, but the MTV personality will have to remain in jail until at least April 15 on the open warrant.

Standifer has not addressed the most recent arrest on her social media, but after his most recent rehab stay told a fan on social media who asked how she could remain married to Edwards throughout his many arrests, “Do you burn your house down when it’s dirty? No. Do you set your car on fire when it needs a new part? No. Just because someone has a problem doesn’t give you an excuse to give up.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Maci Bookout