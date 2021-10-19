‘Teen Mom’: Maci Bookout Marks 5-Year Anniversary With Husband Taylor McKinney in Special Way

Teen Mom star Maci Bookout is celebrating a major milestone with her husband, Taylor McKinney. In early October, Bookout and McKinney celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. The couple shares two children, daughter Jayde and son Maverick. Bookout also has an older son, Bentley, whom she shares with her ex, Ryan Edwards.

To celebrate the special occasion, Bookout posted a photo of herself and her husband in a sweet embrace. Alongside the snap, the reality star wrote, “5 years of being married to my best friend! What a beautiful, crazy adventure our life is.” She also posted a series of hashtags, including “#happyanniversarytous,” “#5yearswellspent,” and “#thingsthatmatter.” Many members of the Teen Mom family wished the pair well on the happy occasion. Bookout’s Teen Mom OG co-stars Catelynn Lowell and Mackenzie McKee as well as Teen Mom 2‘s Briana DeJesus wished them a happy anniversary.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bookout and McKinney wed in Greenville, Florida, in October 2016. The pair got engaged in January 2016 after four years together (fans will recall that the engagement moment was captured for Teen Mom OG and aired during the Season 6 premiere). They exchanged vows in front of around 165 of their closest friends and family. Bookout told Us Weekly that the event was “a very traditional religious ceremony” and that it was officiated by her grandfather, who is a pastor. She added that it was “really special.” Bookout also shared how excited she was about her wedding, saying that she was thrilled to finally be able to call McKinney her “husband.” The 16 and Pregnant alum said, “I am so excited because I don’t use the word ‘fiancé’ because I think it’s kind of silly! So I’m excited to finally be able to call him my husband.”

In addition to opening up about the wedding itself, the reality star also told the outlet all about how she and McKinney make their relationship work. “I just love our teamwork. It’s hard to find somebody,” Bookout said about her partner. “We both are always willing to help each other and we both get things done; 95 percent of the time, for our lives to be so crazy, it’s actually very calm, in a weird way. So I think our partnership is very, very strong.”