‘Teen Mom’ Maci Bookout Reveals How Her Family Is Creatively Handling the Coronavirus Outbreak (Exclusive)

Maci Bookout and husband Taylor McKinney are working hard to keep their kids from getting “mushy brain” as they self-isolate amid the coronavirus outbreak. With schools closed and health officials urging people across the country to stay home amid the pandemic spread, the Teen Mom OG couple has had their work cut out for them to keep three kids entertained, Bookout exclusively told PopCulture.com.

“We’ve definitely been trying our best to make things fun and not what we call ‘mushy brain,’ when kids watch TV or sit in front of an iPad too long,” the reality star said. Bookout and McKinney have been sharing some of those creative efforts on their social media over the past couple weeks, having planned everything from pirate adventures to basketball tournaments for Bentley, 11, Jayde, 4, and Maverick, 3.

View this post on Instagram Quarantine Day 11 – Physical Education @tmon3yyy A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Mar 23, 2020 at 9:00pm PDT

It hasn’t all been easy, however, with Bentley’s home schooling being a bit more complicated than the little ones’. “I’m home schooling Bentley, so I’m trying to figure out how teachers do it,” she added.

The protective order against Bentley’s father, Bookout’s ex Ryan Edwards, is still in place for the family, she explained, but the two are dedicated to putting aside past problems for the benefit of their son.

“For now, we’re in a place where we’re trying to do what’s best with Bentley and not try to force anything as far as our relationship goes nothing that wouldn’t happen naturally,” she told PopCulture. “We’re taking slow small steps.”

The MTV star is also making sure Bentley is given the opportunity to express himself emotionally about the whole conflict with his dad.

“Keeping open-minded communication with him is really important and making sure he isn’t internalizing anything and handling his emotions well,” she explained. “We’re lucky, because he’s easy.”

