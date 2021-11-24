‘Teen Mom’: Maci Bookout and Husband Taylor Take Big Step to Repair Relationship

Over the past season of Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney have been trying to get their relationship back on track. Since they’ve been feeling some strains on their marriage, the two decided to take action in Tuesday night’s Teen Mom OG season finale. During the episode, the pair took some time to themselves by going on a brief excursion.

In the previous episode of Teen Mom OG, Bookout and McKinney spoke to a therapist. They advised the couple to spend more quality time together away from their three children — Jayde, Maverick, and Bookout’s son Bentley, whom she shares with ex Ryan Edwards. The reality stars soon took her up on the advice and decided to spend a night at a bed and breakfast.

At the top of the episode, Bookout and McKinney dropped their kids off at her mother’s house. They then traveled to a nearby bed and breakfast, where they spent a relaxing night together. Their excursion didn’t start off on the best foot, as they spent an “awkward” dinner together. However, they were able to turn things around when they spent time by a bonfire later on that night. Bookout asked her husband why he’s stayed with her amid their woes, and he said that it’s simply because he loves her. In turn, she said that she’s stayed by his side because she likes him and wouldn’t want to put up with anyone else.

This past season has seen Bookout and McKinney open up about their relationship like never before. McKinney, in particular, has been stepping up in a major way in order to support his wife as she deals with both PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) and PTSD stemming from a gas station shooting that she found herself on the scene for. In addition to seeking help for their marriage, Bookout also sought out help for her personal issues. As a result, she has been implementing some specific changes to her lifestyle.

For example, she spoke with a counselor who advised her to incorporate well-rounded meals into her diet so that she could be her healthiest self, and she promptly set out to do exactly that. Bookout also took a big step in her battle with PTSD earlier in the season when she revisited the gas station from that aforementioned deadly incident. While she was nervous to return to the location, she was able to do so with McKinney by her side.