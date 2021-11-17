‘Teen Mom’: Maci Bookout’s Frustrations With Husband Taylor McKinney Prompt Big Response From Fans

Over the past few episodes of Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout’s husband Taylor McKinney has been stepping up in a big way to support her as she battles both PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) and PTSD stemming from a gas station shooting that she was on the scene for. On Tuesday night’s episode, McKinney sought out help from one of Bookout’s friends, Ashley, when it came to picking the couple’s daughter Jayde up from school. Bookout later told her husband that she was frustrated that he asked her friend to help before asking her first. But, fans took issue with her voicing her frustrations and said as much on Twitter.

At the top of the episode, McKinney gave Ashley a call and explained to her that he was swamped. As a result, he asked if she would be able to pick up his and Bookout’s daughter Jayde from school, which she readily agreed to do. Days later, Bookout told McKinney that Ashley called to tell her that she picked Jayde up from school. She was frustrated that he didn’t tell her about the situation first and claimed he would be just as annoyed had the roles reversed. While their conversation didn’t end on a positive note, they were able to work some of their issues out with the help of a therapist. They spoke with a counselor, Dr. Carol, to get their relationship back on track and agreed to spend more one-on-one time together.

Some fans didn’t take kindly to Bookout’s frustrations, as they said that McKinney has been doing his best while she has been focusing on her health. They didn’t waste any time in taking to social media to share their opinions on the matter.

There were some viewers who thought that Bookout was overreacting in this situation. As this fan wrote, they thought that her behavior was “ridiculous.”

Another viewer thought that a simple solution to the problem would have been Bookout picking her daughter up from school. However, she was not able to so at that time.

Some fans were confused by the whole situation. They thought that Bookout’s friend would have been approved to pick up her daughter. So, they’re “not sure what the issue was.”

This fan shared that Bookout “should be grateful” for McKinney’s help. He has been stepping up in a major way lately in order to support his wife and their children.

“Maci is literally dismissing Taylor’s feelings, by being upset that he’s upset,” one fan wrote. “I personally don’t see what the big deal is with him having someone pick up jade.”

This fan saw it from both of their perspectives, as they wrote, “Maci & Taylor both have points. Taylor was awesome for wanting to take the load off Maci when she wasn’t feeling well. I agree with Maci bc as a mom any decisions about the kids both parents (if they’re active) should be aware. No one was wrong per se in this.”

While there were many who were frustrated by Bookout’s actions, others were more understanding. They totally got where she was coming from.