'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Shares Cryptic Message Following Javi Marroquin Cheating Accusations

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry appears to have commented on the complicated situation between her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and his ex-fiancee, Lauren Comeau. Earlier this week, Comeau confirmed she and Marroquin called off their engagement after Lowry accused Marroquin of trying to hook up with her last year. Comeau appeared to hint there was much more to the relationship between Marroquin and Lowry than fans saw in an October Teen Mom 2 episode. Marroquin claimed Comeau's allegations were false.

On Saturday, Lowry shared a simple message on her Instagram Story. "People love to pick & choose when the rules apply to them," she wrote in front of a camouflage background. Lowry published the message just before she reunited with Marroquin at their 7-year-old son Lincoln's football practice in Wilmington, Delaware. The two posted clips from the practice in their own Instagram Stories notes InTouch Weekly.

Rumors that Comeau and Marroquin, who are parents to 2-year-old son Eli, broke up surfaced in October after Lowry shockingly revealed in a Teen Mom 2 episode that Marroquin allegedly tried to have sex with her in a gas station parking lot. At the time of the alleged incident, Comeau was home with their son. Lowry also showed text messages she claimed were from Marroquin. Lowry's decision to come forward with this was controversial and inspired Marroquin to delete his Instagram page. In December, Lowry left Twitter.

The fallout from the situation continued into the new year, and Comeau took to Instagram on Tuesday to confirm she and Marroquin called off their engagement. "I have dealt with my fair share of betrayal and pain my whole life, but what I learned today, what I found out today — from the kids none the less — just makes me feel like the last three years, they’ve just been waiting for this to happen," Comeau said, appearing to also reference their August 2019 split, which was also caused by Marroquin's infidelity.

“People can move on with their life, their relationship gets better and I’m just here to pick up the pieces with my kid, stuck here with no family or friends," Cameau later said through tears. She claimed the two planned to put a down payment on a house the day after she discovered he was allegedly cheating. Nevertheless, she felt it was a "blessing" to learn the truth now.

Marroquin denied many of the claims Comeau made in her Instagram Live video. "While I have tried to avoid a he said/she said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false," he said in a statement to InTouch Weekly. "My only focus right now is creating healthy co-parenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself." Lowry has not directly commented on the cheating allegations though.