‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans ‘Super Glad’ to Have Reconnected With Mom Barbara Amid David Eason Drama

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is sending her mom Barbara warm birthday wishes after the mother-daughter duo’s recent reconciliation ended years of intense fighting.

Monday, Jenelle shared a photo of her mother with 2-year-old granddaughter Ensley Eason, captioning it, “#HappyBirthday Mom! Super glad we have reconnected and let’s keep it that way. The kids love you around.”

The two are notorious for going at one another since they first appeared on 16 and Pregnant, especially after Barbara was granted primary custody of Jenelle’s 9-year-old son, Jace. But after the two started appearing together on social media, the two explained how abuse allegations made against Jenelle’s husband David Eason brought them back together.

When the father of 3-year-old son Kaiser, Nathan Griffith, refused to return him to Jenelle and Eason after accusing him of leaving bruises on the toddler’s bottom, Jenelle explained her mom rallied behind her to clear up the abuse allegations and get the little boy back home with his mother and stepfather.

Things appeared to go south once again for the family members in February, however, when Barbara broke down to MTV security over her daughter’s heartbreaking 911 call accusing her husband of physically attacking her, saying she, too, feared Eason was abusive and “keeping her like a prisoner.” (Jenelle, for her part, brushed off the incident as a “drunken misunderstanding.”)

“Well there goes me and mom moms (sic) relationship once again. #OutTheWindow,” Jenellewrote on social media after the episode aired.

The two appear to have put that behind them, however, banding together in recent weeks of the MTV show to determine if Jace should meet his biological father, Andrew Lewis, after many years of admitted substance abuse.

In a clip from Monday’s episode, the two decided after Barbara’s attempt to meet him was unrealized, that Jace should wait before meeting his father.

“I mean he didn’t even show up in New York,” Jenelle told her mom, “and he calls you at the last minute saying, ‘Oh, I’m in Florida, surprise, surprise!’ So much irresponsibilities that he has shown. It’s not right for Jace to meet him right now.”

“I’m so happy that our relationship is so on track,” Barb added. “We’re even better than we’ve ever been.”

“I just wanted everyone to get along,” Jenelle responded. “Since I’m older now, instead of you sitting here badgering me about what I’m doing—where I’m at—you just kind of let me go. And then when you did, I learned from my mistakes.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: KeithJMA/Star Max/GC Images