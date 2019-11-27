‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Shares Cryptic Post Remembering ‘Experience’ Amid David Eason Legal Battle

Jenelle Evans is remembering different times thanks to Facebook. The Teen Mom 2 alum took to the social media platform Wednesday to share a throwback memory from November 27,2018, featuring a photo taken of herself staring out into a majestic view during a hike.

“That day was worth it for the experience,” Evans wrote recalling the memory of the day.

Her Facebook friends took to the comments section to send her good thoughts as she continues to deal with the aftermath of her split with David Eason.

“New experiences are the best! Especially when you have pics to reminisce! [red heart emoji] Great pic thanks for sharing!” one user commented.

“You always looks(sic) so pretty, Janelle(sic),” another fan wrote.

Evans announced she and her children had left Eason and moved out of their North Carolina home on Oct. 31. The reality star revealed the news on Instagram that day.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its (sic) been my life,” Evans wrote. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy.”

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she continued. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Evans was granted a temporary restraining order a couple of weeks later, with Eason ordered not to contact her or the kids. He was also ordered not to speak about her on social media. The order was extended for an additional two weeks Monday.

“The parties were in court yesterday. Her lawyer asked for a continuance,” the clerk of courts for Davidson County in Nashville, Tennessee, told Radar, adding that Evans’ lawyer may have asked for the extension so they have time to obtain witnesses to testify against Eason.

“The order will be in place until the hearing in a few weeks,” they added.

Eason has kept fans up to date on his life post split, saying he misses the daughter he shares with Evans, 2-year-old Everly, as well as Evans’ son Kaiser, 5.