‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Sends Explosive Message to Kailyn Lowry as She Sets ‘Peace Offering’ on Fire

Jenelle Evans is sending a not-so-subtle message to Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry after Lowry spoke out about Evans’ husband, David Eason.

In a fiery video shared to Instagram, Evans can be seen setting flame to what appears to be a peace offering gift from Lowry, with whom she and Eason have bickered for quite some time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Been debating whether to upload this, but I feel like the time is appropriate,” Evans began her caption.

“Kail Lowry , for years you’ve been super jealous and envious of all us girls on the show. You try to make your way into the group, then turn into a mean ass person when it came down to me,” she continued. “You apologize on/off, claim I need to be apologizing sometimes, then talk shit constantly about me and my husband to the tabloids?!

“THEN you had the balls to send me a PEACE GATHERING GIFT?! Don’t send me gifts and then go talk shit AGAIN!!! Wow, you’re an idiot cuz this is what I do for gifts sent from fake ass b—es like you,” she wrote, adding a shrugging girl emoji as well as a middle finger emoji. “Stay our of my life, go worry about your own.”

In the video, which is set to an angry song, Evans pours gasoline on Lowry’s peace offering gift, which was a few products from Lowry’s Pothead hair care line, then stands in front of the gas-soaked pile. “Hey Kail, this is to your peace offering,” Evans says before bending down, lighting the line of gasoline on fire and scurrying out of the way.

On her Instagram story, she called Lowry a “drama queen” and doubled down on her message to her. “Kail Lowry… Don’t ever claim you’re ‘sorry’ to me again,” she captioned a still image of the flames from the video.

After fans took offense to the video, Evans wrote on her Story: “Lmao wow some of you are super offended by my burn pile in my yard… we live in the country on our own land so no rules. #SorryNotSorry.”

Lowry had recently called Eason “super completely irresponsible” for his recent Instagram post using a rifle with a bump stock that included President Donald Trump’s name in the comment. The post reportedly prompted a visit from Secret Service agents.

On her podcast, Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley, Lowry told listeners that she was worried about the welfare of Evans and her and Eason’s kids after Eason’s social media antics have turned more wild as of late.

“I definitely think that David is a danger to people,” she shared on her podcast, as reported by InTouch Weekly. “All people, his children and wife included. I definitely saw what was on his Instagram story and I couldn’t even watch like it in its entirety because I was like so blown away and taken away by it.”

She said she reached out to Evans via text but that Evans had changed her number. “I also tagged her on Twitter because I told her I reached out but also she has me blocked so I don’t know,” Lowry said.

“Basically what I saw was that he hashtagged Trump and Nancy Pelosi I think and was shooting at targets and stuff like that,” she continued. “I definitely think that he’s unstable and I reached out to a producer on the show and asked if we had confirmation if Jenelle was okay and I never got an answer on that.”

She continued, “[Eason], I think, is going to set himself up to get into a lot of trouble so I just… The whole situation is really unfortunate and sad because you can hear the kids in the background of him like shooting at whatever he’s shooting at… He loves the attention and he has to get it some way or another since he’s not on the show anymore. What concerns me, though, is the kids running around while he’s shooting targets. And like for me I’m not — I don’t believe that people shouldn’t have guns — I Just think that there needs to be some type of safety around them. And I think that him doing that while the kids are running around outside is probably not the safest thing to do and, you know, he’s showing all of his guns on Instagram and stuff like that.”

She said she’s also worried about other people who saw Eason’s videos.

“You’re setting yourself up for — you don’t know who’s watching,” Kail said. “Someone might — I don’t know — and I don’t really want to say what could happen ’cause I don’t want it to, like, plant ideas. But that’s, like, super completely irresponsible. I just think that, maybe, he needs a psych eval.”

In Eason’s Nov. 30 video, he fired a rifle with a bump stock and wrote, “They will say I’ve gone off the deep end just wait for it!” He also added hashtags reading “Bang bang bang,” “bump fire,” “bump this,” “Nancy Pelosi,” “Trump” and “MAGA.”

After he was visited by the Secret Service, Eason (who was fired by MTV earlier this year after posting a trans- and homophobic rant on social media) said he planned on posting “a lot more gun videos.” He then posted videos of himself rummaging through ammunition, stockpiles of magazine and even poisoned darts.

He said if the agents ever showed up at his house again, he would tell them to “f—ing leave” unless they have a warrant. One video showed him shooting at a dummy with the caption, “Thanks [Trump]. Met your secret service friends today. Not sure what they wanted, told em to f—ing leave!”

Later, he shared a photo of himself cradling a rifle in his bed.

“Thanks for the visit from your secret service friends today [Trump],” Eason wrote. “I told them how much I like you except the fact you want to ban bump stocks and take guns away from people just because someone ‘red flagged’ them. Then I told them to get the f— out of my house and don’t ever come pass my trespassing signs again. Like holy s—, I thought your people were all about border security. Well there is a border around my land that is protected from intruders by lethal force also, just like your house. Don’t expect my gate to ever be open again.”

Eason continued, “I hope and pray that nobody ever tries to trespass on my property as they will be met with fire and fury, the likes of which they have never seen before.”

Earlier this fall, Evans accused Eason of domestic violence and was hospitalized after calling 9-1-1 on him, although she later recanted her allegations.