‘Teen Mom 2’ Ex Nathan Griffith Says He Now Has a ‘Healthy Relationship’ With Jenelle Evans After She Leaves David Eason

Teen Mom 2 star Jennelle Evans recently split from her husband David Eason, but her ex, Nathan Griffith, says that the change has allowed he and Evan to have a “healthy relationship” now. In a post on Twitter, Evans wrote, “It’s sad how bitter people deflect negative attention to cover up their own insecurities. Hoping to justify their actions by finding comfort in the approval of others.” He then went on to add, “I am so appreciative to finally have a healthy relationship with [Jenelle]. Something we should of had 3-4 years ago. Especially one, that everyone, is supportive with. Thank you [a_lynn423] for being so understanding.”

Evans later replied to the post, saying, “Thank you for being there for Kaiser and helping out lately.”

Many other people have also commented on the tweets with one user writing, ” I am soo happy for y’all girl! Keep going strong! NEVER let a man bring you down like that again, take your securities away from you! Love is DEF. blind! I lived in abuse for YEARS! Thinking I was doing best for my kids! It’s NOT! I am praying for you!

“I’ll admit, I haven’t been a fan the past couple of years. But girl, you are starting to make some good choices and I am excited to see where you are in a year!! Focus on the big picture! You got this!” another person offered.

“This!!!! This is what it’s about!!! Thank goodness you are are on the same page. I hope[, Jenelle,] you see that everyone was willing to help you once you got out of a scary situation!! Great job guys!!” someone else wrote.

Evans announced her intention to divorce Eason last month, but until recently she stayed mostly silent on social media. There is no word on when the divorce may be finalized, but the process can sometimes take up to a year or more.