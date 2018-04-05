Jenelle Evans Calls Fan ‘Disgusting’ After They Poke Fun at Her Drug Use

Jenelle Evans is clapping back at a fan who poked fun at her history of drug abuse on Twitter.

The Teen Mom 2 personality’s heroin addiction was documented on earlier seasons of the show, and she has since admitted that she tested positive for THC just after giving birth to her daughter Ensley in January.

Fans and fellow castmates have even insinuated the MTV personality is still on drugs, so when a simple post about Hot Pockets turned into an accusation, Evans was clearly upset.

“Alright, now that I ate a Hot Pocket I feel like I had lunch and can get back to cleaning,” she tweeted on Monday, alongside a series of emojis.

Alright, now that I ate a Hot Pocket I feel like I had lunch and can get back to cleaning. 🙌🏻😂 — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) April 3, 2018

When a fan asked the 26-year-old what flavor of Hot Pockets was her favorite, another Twitter user commented back, “Heroine [sic].”

Evans quote tweeted the message with a strong response: “You’re f—ing disgusting.”

It makes sense that Evans would be sensitive about her drug use, having opened up about her near-fatal experience with heroin in her memoir, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom, which was released in 2017.

In the book, Evans said that she “won’t glamorize the drug by going into the long details of why people love it so damned much,” but admitted that her “first trip was amazing.”

“Before I knew it, I was shooting up four or five times a day. I was hooked,” she wrote.

The drug soon took its toll, with Evans losing custody of her son Jace, who lives with her mother, Barbara Evans.

“I disowned my mother and siblings and friends, but the truth is no one wants to talk to you when they suspect you’re a junkie,” she said.

“It hurt my heart, made me sick to my soul that I couldn’t see my son. I filled that hateful void with more drugs. The drugs always made the pain go away. They didn’t turn on me or betray me. I guess heroin was my first steady, dependable lover. It gave me what I needed to live and I gave it my life. By this entry, heroin was the only thing I had in my life that loved me,” she continued.

Evans recently started filming again for Teen Mom 2 after her husband David Eason was fired from the show for going on a homophobic Twitter rant.



