‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Addresses Husband David Eason’s Domestic Violence Allegations in New Video

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans broke her silence on the domestic violence allegations against her husband, David Eason, in a confessional she posted on YouTube Thursday. She insisted she was not being abused and would leave the relationship if she was.

“I’ve been wanting to get some things off my chest lately. I’m reporting to you from my closet right now, because I’m trying to hide from the kids while I make this video. I just want to let you guys know that I’m completely fine,” Evans said at the beginning of the five-minute clip, reports InTouch Weekly.

Evans, 26, later told her fans she was stepping off social media for some time.

“I know everyone’s concerned about me,” Evans said. “You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. I don’t know why you guys think I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused.”

As she spoke through tears, Evans reminded her fans she has been in domestic violence situations before and understands that many people do not believe her.

“If you don’t believe me, I don’t know what to f– tell you,” she said.

Evans confirmed she has reconciled with her mother, Barbara Evans, saying she is “involved in my life again and all my close friends and family know I’m doing fine.”

Evans also said her life has been “so much better” since she stopped using social media.

“My mental health is way more important than people bringing me down like this and making me depressed,” Evans said. “Every time I told you guys I was in a domestic violence situation, you would not believe me. And now, that I’m saying that I’m not and I am, you guys are trying to tell me something different.”

Later, Evans said some of the drama will be seen on Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom fans, even those who are not fans of Evans, have tried to convince her to leave Eason since TMZ published an Oct. 19 911 call. In the call, Evans told the operator Eason “got violent” after drinking.

“My husband, he assaulted me. He pinned me down on the ground in the yard,” Evans could be heard saying on the tape. “I think I heard my f– collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.”

In an E! News interview after the tape was published, Evans called the incident a “drunk and dramatic understanding” and “Everything is great… we are totally fine.” She said she was taking time off social media to “focus on ourselves and our family.”

Evans has three children, sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, and 1-year-old daughter Ensley. Evans and Eason married in September 2017, and Eason has been accused of being violent before. In August, his mother, Mary Jo Eason, defended him, insisting he is not violent towards his wife and children.

“I don’t like to comment on all of this because someone will be there to tell me they know more than I do about my own son!” Mary Jo told Hollywood Gossip in August. “My son does not beat Jenelle or boss her around! He doesn’t beat the children!”

Photo credit: YouTube/Jenelle Evans