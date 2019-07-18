‘Teen Mom’ Jade Cline Posts Photo of Her ‘Mamaw’, Asks Fans for ‘Prayers’

After the newest cast member of Teen Mom 2, Jade Cline, revealed that her grandmother, “Mamaw” was diagnosed with lung cancer, fans of the of the MTV series are sending their support. Cline took to Instagram earlier this month to ask fans for prayers.

Captioning a set of photos of her daughter Kloie with Mamaw in her hospital bed, Cline wrote, “Please send prayers for our mamaw. She’s been diagnosed with lung cancer and our family can’t be more hurt.. She is such a phenomenal woman and amazing role model, me and klo need her around for many more years.”

Many of Cline’s 300,000 followers left messages of support in the comments section of the post.

“Hugs thinking of you all I no its hard with someone you love is sick,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Praying for your family,” another said.

“Prayers babe , she was the coolest mamaw,” someone else wrote with a red heart emoji.

“Praying for your maw maw and you and your family,” someone else wrote.

Cline was added as the latest member of the Teen Mom 2 cast after MTV cut ties with Jenelle Evans when her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their family dog after it allegedly nipped at their 2-year-old daughter. Cline’s episodes have not yet aired on the show, as it recently wrapped up its latest season at the beginning of June.

Appearing on the Teen Mom 2 reunion in June for the official announcement of her joining the cast, Cline opened up about her family life, revealing that both of her parents are “binge addicts” and were recently incarcerated.

“In my new season, both of my parents were just incarcerated,” Cline revealed. “They’ve been strung out for so long, they’re like binge addicts, where they’ll binge [on drugs] and then they’ll be okay. And then it’s like a fairytale for like a month and it’s like I have my mom back, my mommy is back.”

“It hurts because I’ve grown up and I haven’t had my mom there,” Cline continued. “My heart was hurting because my real dad committed suicide when I was 6 months old.”

“I feel like my real dad never loved me enough to stay and now I feel like, even when I have a second chance at a father, I feel like he never loved me enough to stay clean,” she said. “They’re filming me, and I broke down in the car like, ‘I just want my mom back.”

“If I hadn’t gone through all of this s— growing up, all of this pain and misery as a child it wouldn’t have made me who I am,” she said. “I wouldn’t be the strong person that I am.”