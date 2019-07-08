‘Teen Mom’ Newcomer Jade Cline Lashes out After Fake Page Claims She’s a Pro-Life Sexual Assault Victim

Jade Cline, the newest addition to the Teen Mom family, blasted an Instagram page for using a photo of her and claiming she is a 13-year-old rape survivor who is pro-life. Cline asked fans to report the page, calling whoever runs the page “sick in the head.”

Cline shared a screenshot of a page called “Powerful Decisions,” which claims to be sharing stories from women who became pregnant from a rape and chose against having an abortion. One of the posts included a photo of Cline holding up her 1-year-old daughter, Kloie, with a quote claiming she became pregnant at 13 years old when she was raped.

“At 13 years old I became pregnant when I was raped in an abusive situation. I am a rape survivor and I am pro-life,” the post read. “While rape is despicable, so is ending a life.”

However, Cline said this was fake.

“REPORT THIS PAGE. It’s using people’s photos of them and their children and lying saying they are ‘rape survivors,’” Cline wrote. “So sick people out here post lies like this. It posted a photo of me and my child and said I was a 13 year old rape survivor and had my kid bc I’m ‘pro life.’ Who ever made this page is sick in the head.”

After Cline called out the page, the post she took a screenshot of disappeared on the page. However, it remains active.

Cline was cast as a new mother featured on MTV’s Teen Mom 2, which needed a replacement after Jenelle Evans was fired because her husband shot and killed their family dog.

Unlike past Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 stars, Cline did not appear on 16 & Pregnant before joining the franchise. Instead, viewers were introduced to her during Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. The 21-year-old has an on-again, off-again relationship with ex Sean Austin, which was part of her Young and Pregnant story.

Cline does have one thing in common with the other Teen Mom stars: she has been at the center of controversies. Last year, she shared a selfie that appeared to show a white substance and a rolled dollar bill and fans believed this was evidence of her using drugs. The rumors were never confirmed or denied, as Cline deleted the image.

The reality star was also sued over unpaid credit card debt. Midland Funding, LLC filed a lawsuit against her in Marion County Superior Court back in April 2018 after she failed to pay $1,285.75 on her Best Buy credit card.

Cline also revealed her parents will be in prison during her Teen Mom 2 story and they have struggled with drug abuse.

“In my new season, both of my parents were just incarcerated,” Cline revealed last month. “They’ve been strung out for so long, they’re like binge addicts, where they’ll binge [on drugs] and then they’ll be okay. And then it’s like a fairytale for like a month and it’s like I have my mom back, my mommy is back.”

Teen Mom 2 will return next year. In the meantime, Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jade Cline