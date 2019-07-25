‘Teen Mom’ Alum Farrah Abraham Voices Support of President Donald Trump, Calls Democrats a ‘Waste of Space’

Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham is voicing her support for President Donald Trump and slamming Democrats in the process. Following special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress earlier this week, Abraham took to Twitter to comment on the matter, drawing plenty of backlash in the process.

Responding to Trump’s own tweet, in which he claimed that Democrats “lost BIG” after the testimony, Abraham responded with critiques of her own.

“Go Trump!” she wrote. “I’m so over the waste of time Democrat’s! Focus on changing the world rather then making up things … waste of space.”

This is not the first time that Abraham, who left Teen Mom in 2017, has voiced her support for the current sitting president. In 2016, she took to Instagram to officially back the current president, writing, “[Teen Mom OG] [Farrah Abraham] endorses [Donald Trump], proclaims ‘Grab life by the p–y, b–! [Shes Not With Her].”

In January of 2017, Abraham praised the “[Historic Moment]” of Trump’s Inauguration, writing, “Congratulations President [Donald Trump] [Trump Train] [Youre Hired] [USA] [Great Again].”

Speaking to WEtv.com in April of that year, she once again praised the president.

“I’m so happy he’s our President!” she told the outlet. “And you know what? My businesses are booming even better so because of him. So thank you President Donald Trump.”

Less than a year later, Abraham paid a visit to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, sharing a photo of herself enjoying a drink.

“Cheers [Mar-a-Lago] President Trump great club #restaurant [golf course] [tanning],” she wrote. “love my [president]. [America is great again].”

More recently, in June of this year, Abraham revealed that if there were one person she could trade places with, it would be Trump, as there are a few things on her agenda that she’d like to see become reality.

“I think there’s so much. I’m not educated fully on how quick I could turn things around or make things better for children and mothers or just women in general,” she told reporter Whitney Ullman, according to Wonderwall. “So I think that would be my cause and I would kind of stay focused on those areas.”

She added that she wanted to make “safety more strict” and make “systems simpler.”

“It would be enlightening and fun to be president for the day,” she added.