‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Completes Anger Management Following Battery Arrest

Farrah Abraham has finished her court-mandated anger management courses and completed her community service after being arrested for battery and resisting arrest in June.

Radar Online reported Wednesday that the Teen Mom OG alum had “submitted proof of completion of 50 hours of Community Service and Anger Management,” according to Los Angeles County District Attorney spokesperson Ricardo Santiago.

Abraham may have completed anger management and her community service, but Santiago added that she would need to pay fines and fees before the entire legal situation is behind her.

In November 2018, the Ex on the Beach star pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer, with her battery charge being dropped by prosecutors.

She was sentenced to two years of probation, five days community service and ordered to complete 12 hours of anger management.

In June, the MTV star was arrested at the Beverly Hills Hotel after getting into an altercation with another guest, then the security guard who tried to get her to leave.

“Officers noted that Abraham exhibited signs of intoxication during the investigation,” police said at the time of Abraham’s arrest. “A male adult hotel security officer reported that he asked Abraham to leave the hotel after she refused to disengage from a verbal altercation with hotel Opens a New Window. guests. The security officer reported that Abraham struck him in the face with her forearm, grabbed his ear and pushed him in the face as he attempted to prevent her from re-entering the hotel.”

In Season 2 of Ex on the Beach, Abraham was forced to leave the house temporarily to attend a court hearing, explaining of the charges facing her, “I have to go to court for a battery, trespassing, resisting arrest, so after I told everyone in the house, I’m just kind of sad that I have to bring up this topic, because it’s really not me.”

Viewers were left to question that sentiment, however, after Abraham engaged in a physical fight with roommate Nurys Mateo, kicking her in the crotch much to the shock of her castmates.

Ultimately, she was voted out for the move, but the MTV personality seemed to be unmoved by the penalty for her actions.

“Overall, it makes me happy seeing some of my friends really get to experience love, and I am ready for my next phase in life attracting the most amazing man for me,” she told the cameras. “The future is very bright — I’m living my best life every day.”

Ex on the Beach airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

