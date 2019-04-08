‘Teen Mom’: Farrah Abraham Addresses Rumors She’ll Return After Bristol Palin Exit

Farrah Abraham is addressing speculation that she will be returning to Teen Mom OG after Bristol Palin announced last week she would be exiting the MTV reality show following her first season.

In a video shared to Instagram Sunday, Abraham addressed her replacement’s announcement without using the daughter of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin’s name.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I guess someone has left Teen Mom OG, the show that I started, 16 and Pregnant way back when…” she began. “I know you guys all want me to have my own show, but I’m really creating and waiting for the right time for that. And maybe it’s not yet.”

Having appeared on Ex on the Beach following her exit from Teen Mom due to conflicts with production over her work in the adult entertainment industry, Abraham went on to rant against the Teen Mom producers and crew, all while leaving the door a little bit open for a possible return in the future.

“I am definitely not ever, probably, coming back to Teen Mom,” she shared. “I have so moved on, and I think it was such a great way to move on. Between all the lies and conspiracies and every other thing that happened when I left Teen Mom — I definitely wasn’t fired, I’ve never been fired — I think some of the producers have an ego, and I’m thankful to the great crew that doesn’t sell out their talent that takes care of them and loves them.”

She added, “But that’s far and few, and that doesn’t really exist. As a mom, a single mom, I wanted to raise my daughter around some more ethical people. Some better ethical people.”

Continuing on to Palin’s decision to leave the show, Abraham commented, “So me and my thoughts on someone leaving my position, I have to say I think that’s best.”

“If you can’t find your balance of what’s going on in your life and you have to leave something, I totally respect that and understand that,” she concluded.

Palin announced last week that she would be leaving the MTV reality show due to ongoing frustration with the way she was being portrayed on the series.

“Teen Mom OG wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace.. and honestly – my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford,” she wrote on Instagram. “[Money] doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction.”

Photo credit: Getty / Marc Piasecki