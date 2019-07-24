‘Teen Mom’ Fans Rally Around Amber Portwood After ‘Heartbroken’ Post

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood took to Instagram to tell fans how heartbroken she is. Sharing a photo of a half-shattered heart, she opened up to fans letting them know her true feelings following the highly-publicized arrest.

View this post on Instagram I am so heartbroken right now…omg? 🙏 A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Jul 23, 2019 at 5:15pm PDT

Her followers immediately showed their support in the comments section.

“I love you ambs! You go this! And f— what people say, they don’t know your struggles and what you have to deal with day in and day out [heart emoji] sending so many prayers and love your way!” one person wrote.

Another fan showed their love for the reality star with a comment of encouragement: “Keep your head up. You are going through some serious bulls— right now. Mental Health is a b— to live with and keep under control. We all have our good days and bad days. Remember how strong you have proven yourself to be. I am sending tons of healing, strength and positivity your way [peace sign emoji and heart emoji].”

“Whatever you’re going through you’ll see the rainbow at the end Amber I promise. Just stay strong for you and for those beautiful babies of yours. They need you,” another onlooker shared.

“Stay strong girl. You’re strength has always amazed and inspired me [heart emoji],” while someone else chimed in with “Hope you’re ok. You go this Mama… stay strong,” added another.

Portwood has been treading through muddy waters lately after she was arrested for domestic violence and charged with three felonies: domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

Portwood was involved in a domestic dispute including her boyfriend Andrew Glennon when the mom-of-two allegedly threw a machete at the door while Glennon was holding their 1-year-old child, James.

“Mr. Glennon stated he dropped Ms. Portwood off at the home and he took [James] and drove around to let Ms. Portwood cool off,” an affidavit stated.

“Mr. Glennon stated when he got inside the home Ms. Portwood grabbed a shoe off the shoe rack and hit him with it,” the document continued. “Mr. Glennon stated he was holding [James] and he turned to the side to avoid him getting struck with the shoe. Mr. Glennon stated he then left with [James] Mr. Glennon stated he kept calling her to gauge where she was at mentally and if things had cooled down.”

Glennon has since filed for full custody of their son.