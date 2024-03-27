'Teen Mom: Family Reunion': Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Spice Things Up With Lingerie Party in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Catelynn Lowell Baltierra and Tyler Baltierra are adding a little bit of spice to the Teen Mom: Family Reunion vacation. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the MTV show, the couple gets busy planning a sexy party they hope will help their co-stars connect more with their partners in the boudoir.

"So we got gift baskets for each of the couples to spice things up in the bedroom for people," Cate explains. "I figured we'd have a party, like a lingerie party." Tyler chimes in, "Like a sexy, steamy party." Cate wants to get people "out of their comfort zone" with this party, but Tyler jokes, "Well, I have no comfort zone."

When Cheyenne Floyd and Jade Cline agreed to host the Season 3 family reunion, Cate explains, they asked every couple to plan an activity, and because she and her husband have the "best intimacy out of all the couples here," they immediately thought of a lingerie party. "Everyone's taking a nap right now and that's not what this trip is about," she adds. "And who knows, maybe it will spark some intimacy with other couples." It might also be a good opportunity to get Floyd in a better mood before telling her former Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee and her boyfriend will be joining the trip, as the two have had issues in the past.

Floyd is more than a little apprehensive about the lingerie party itself, however, as she holds up an item from her gift basket and asks, "Does this go in your butt?" Tyler answers, "Yeah, it's a butt plug, girl!" as the Are You the One? alum laughs in a confessional, "This isn't going in my ass. I refuse.

Couples Taylor Selfridge and Cory Wharton and Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney are similarly apprehensive as they unwrap the sexy accessories from their gift baskets, and Sean Austin admits he's secretly pleased that fiancée Jade Cline isn't feeling well enough for them to attend the festivities. "Jade is not feeling too good tonight, so I think I'm gonna have to pass on the lingerie party," he says sarcastically in a confessional. "Dang it."

For Selfridge, the lingerie party is more than just a little awkward. "I never do lingerie. I'm just like, not that confident anymore," she tells the other moms while getting ready. "I'm feeling a little uncomfortable 'cause I have a mommy body. It's different from how it used to be and I think I'm trying to get used to it."

Cate encourages her, "You have a bunch of babies. I wasn't that confident about my body for the longest time. I don't know. For me, I've gotten to the point where I'm like, you know what, my body has carried and created four children and if you don't love me for that, the way that I am, then that's your loss. You know what I mean?"

One person who is feeling confident is Wharton, who enters the room in a sexy gladiator outfit before dropping his towel to reveal the tiny bottoms. "Nobody wants to see a hairy butt," his girlfriend protests, as Floyd jokes in a confessional, "I wasn't planning on seeing Corey's ass this trip. I was planning on him making himself an ass, but that was it."

Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.