'Teen Mom' Star Threatens Divorce, But Then Backtracks

Catelynn Lowell Baltierra and Tyler Baltierra are shutting down rumors of a possible divorce after the latest Teen Mom: Family Reunion trailer shed doubt on the future of their marriage. In the Season 3 trailer of the Teen Mom spinoff show, Tyler shocked fans as he could be heard telling his wife, "F- you for making me feel unworthy. If I don't get my needs met, we're divorced."

As rumors swirled surrounding their marriage, Catelynn took to Instagram Wednesday to put an end to the speculation. "Beyond BLESSED to call you mine!!" Catelynn, 31, captioned the post. "No seriously when I look at my life you are a gift and gave me so much in this crazy world! Thank you for loving me the way you do and being my rock!" The MTV personality continued, "I love you!!! @tylerbaltierramtv I couldn't have wished for a better partner and baby daddy." Tyler responded to his wife's glowing post, "Babe, If anyone is a gift in this life...it is YOU!" adding a heart-eyed emoji as he continued, "I love you beyond measure!"

Tyler and Catelynn tied the knot in 2015 after first stepping into the spotlight in 2009 on 16 and Pregnant. It was on the MTV series that the middle school sweethearts welcomed daughter Carly, now 14, whom they placed for adoption. Since then, the couple has gone on to welcome three other daughters, Novalee, 9, Vaeda, 5, and Rya, 2.

In August, Catelynn defended her marriage to PopCulture.com after her brother Nick accused Tyler of making insulting comments about his sister's body. Catelynn insisted she's not "some held-down, manipulated, scared woman" and that Tyler has always been a wonderful father and husband. "If anything, it's like Tyler treats me and the girls like queens. He uplifts all of us all the time. He tells us we're pretty, he tells us we're beautiful," she said at the time.

Tyler added that he takes it as a "compliment" that he and Catelynn's feuding family members "don't vibe," praising his wife for standing up for their family. "Listen, you're not going to break her down. I'm here. I'm going to stand here and I'll wear whatever hat you want to put on me, whatever character you want to give me," he said in a pointed message to Catelynn's family. "I'll wear the hat every single day, 24/7, as long as I'm in between you and my wife and you hurting her, or just being unnecessarily cruel to her."