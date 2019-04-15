‘Teen Mom’ Dad Ryan Edwards Released from Jail

Ryan Edwards is a free man once again after the Teen Mom OG star was released from jail.

Edwards, 31, spent three months in the Hamilton County Jail in Tennessee leading up to his Monday release, RadarOnline reports.

He was arrested in January for theft of services under $1,000 after walking out on his $36 bill in Chattanooga. At the time of his arrest, he was also booked on a heroin possession charge stemming from an outstanding warrant.

He was arrested in March 2017 for heroin possession and entered rehab after the arrest. In 2018, he violated his probation and was arrested for the second time in four months, returning to treatment again.

Edwards’ father, Larry Edwards, told Radar that Ryan is ready to go home.

“Ryan is excited to come home and be with all of us. He said he’s missed us and he loves us. I’m excited. It’s been a long time,” Larry said.

Edwards shares 5-month-old son Jagger with wife Mackenzie Standifer, and son Bentley, 10, with ex-fiancée Maci Bookout. Standifer and Bookout have been co-parenting since Edwards has been in jail.

Bookout, 27, shared a family photo of herself and Standifer with Bentley, Jagger, Bookout’s 3-year-old daughter Jayde, Bookout’s 2-year-old son Maverick and Standifer’s 4-year-old son Hudson. Bookout shares Jayde and Maverick with husband Taylor McKinney and Standifer shares Hudson with an ex from a previous relationship.

Standifer said that despite rumors she and Edwards are headed toward separation, she talks with Edwards daily and continues to work on their relationship.

“I speak with Ryan daily,” she said during an Instagram Live, where she also said she had no plans to divorce Edwards.

“Do you burn your house down when it’s dirty? No. Do you set your car on fire when it needs a new part? No,” she wrote on her Instagram Story just weeks before he went to jail. “Just because someone has a problem doesn’t give you an excuse to give up … God has blessed me with the most caring husband and kids. It’s hard to be vulnerable and it means so much to have them in my corner. Don’t give up on love. It’s real. It breaks walls that have been built out of stone. Thankful for a man who accepts me for who I am and what I have been through and supports me even when I feel broken. As much as I have been there for him, he’s been there for me 10x over.”