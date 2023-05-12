'Teen Mom' Couple Announces Split

Teen Mom's Ashley Jones and Bar Smith may have ended their relationship just a few months before they were set to walk down the aisle. While Smith deleted his announcement shortly after posting it to Instagram, the message stated that he and Jones had separated. Although Smith and Jones have been married since 2021, the statement noted that the marriage is over. "So we want to clear the air," read the message that remained for about 40 minutes before being removed. "I have had amazing times and learned so many things from Ashley. I will forever be grateful for everything but unfortunately we have come to unforeseen issues, and people grow apart. There is no specific blame being placed on either but we had both respectfully agreed to part ways and continue with life unfortunately without each other," Smith continued. "I will always be there when I'm needed and so will she, but the time to separate has come." It's not the first time Jones and Smith have broken up, but it's the first time either has made an official "statement" about their breakup.

Jones and Smith got engaged during Season 1 of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. They called off their engagement in May 2019 when they announced a public breakup. Jones confirmed in October 2020 that she was again engaged to Smith in an Instagram Q&A with fans. Teen Mom 2 viewers were able to watch the proposal on the show. Afterward, Smith and Jones secretly got married in 2021, with Jones publicly confirming the marriage in December 2021. Smith and Jones have one child, Holly, who is five years old. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2021 but had been planning a big wedding celebration set for September 30. Jones filmed for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 1B while shopping for her dress and planning the wedding.

It seems as if Jones and Smith have been having some issues for quite some time. Neither party has kept any of the pictures of their spouse on their social media accounts, as they had deleted most of them a while back. Jones has been living in Las Vegas, attending nursing school, while Smith has been living and spending most of his time in Northern California, where he has been battling some past legal issues. There has been no comment from Jones regarding Smith's decision to release a statement regarding their breakup, then delete it shortly after.