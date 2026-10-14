Taylor Frankie Paul Comments on Ex-Fiancé Doug Mason’s ‘Bachelorette’ Tell-All Interview

Just after Doug Mason’s Bachelorette tell-all interview, Taylor Frankie Paul shared her thoughts about the discussion.

Mason, the contestant who won the final rose on Paul’s unaired season, spoke about his time on the show and admitted he didn’t feel the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star was quite over her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, before she went on the dating show.

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“There were a couple key moments that made me doubt if Taylor and I could make it long term,” he explained. “The main reason that I doubted Taylor was I had this inkling that Taylor was not over her ex… I don’t know, I had this strange, gut feeling and I wrote about it multiple times in my journal.”

Mason further admitted that he didn’t expect the relationship to really last due to Paul not being over Mortensen. “I think over time I realized that I was the replacement for that two-month period. And the reason that’s true is because, as she says, the night she left the engagement, she went back to Dakota.”

Shortly after her return from filming The Bachelorette, Paul hooked up with Mortensen multiple times. She also wanted to explore a connection with another ex, Ben Lambert. Both instances led to her split from Mason.

“[Doug] was the one that I liked from night one. There was instant chemistry,” she told her Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-star during the show’s fifth season. “The entire time, I didn’t think we were going to ‘get engaged,’ per se, but then at the last minute, he did propose, and I said yes.”

As Mason’s interview trended online, Paul took to the comment section of the interview’s preview to show her support for him, despite how their relationship ended.

“We became closer after all this,” she said about Mason’s experience. “He’s a good soul when he opens up.”