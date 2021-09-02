'Teen Mom' Star Cheyenne Floyd Slams 'Mean' Trolls Criticizing Her Postpartum Body

✖

Cheyenne Floyd isn't taking criticism of her post-partum body to heart. The Teen Mom OG star, who welcomed son Ace in May with fiancé Zach Davis, told Us Weekly that she was shocked at the response once she first started posting on social media after giving birth to her second child.

"When I first started posting my pictures after I had him, I was like, 'Whoa, what? People were so mean!'" the 28-year-old mother-of-two told the outlet. "Comments were just talking about my weight and stuff and ... like, I just had a baby." The MTV personality said she's done with "snapback culture" for new moms, noting, "We're supposed to just look super good right after going through one of the hardest things of your life."

Floyd makes sure to give herself "grace" and know she's changed over the past year inside and out. "I've now carried two children. I don't weigh the same. I don't look the same, but it's OK," The Challenge alum, who is also mom to 4-year-old daughter Ryder, said. "I just had a baby three months ago and I'm really just accepting this new body."

Floyd and Davis announced in December 2020 that they were expecting their first child together, and four months later, Davis popped the question at her baby shower. In May, the couple welcomed baby Ace, writing on social media at the time, "Life is complete, all praises to the most high." Having Davis be so involved in raising her daughter, even asking the little girl for her hand in the proposal, was more than Floyd could have imagined.

"God knows how I have prayed that one day we would have a complete family. Ryder and I deserve that," the reality personality wrote on Instagram of the proposal in April. "You made it happen for us and we are so blessed to have you. I always wanted a man who would love Ryder as their own and you do exactly that, plus some." Teen Mom OG returns to MTV Tuesday, September 7, at 8 p.m. ET.