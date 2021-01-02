'Teen Mom' Star Cheyenne Floyd Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2 During Packed Reveal

✖

Weeks after revealing that she was pregnant with her second child, Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd officially shared the sex of her baby on Friday. On Instagram, Floyd shared videos and photos from a packed gender reveal that she held recently. As seen in those posts, Floyd and her boyfriend Zach Davis are having a baby boy. The MTV personality is already a mom to her three-year-old daughter Ryder, whom she shares with Challenge star Cory Wharton.

"It’s a BOY!" Floyd wrote on Instagram, captioning a video of her friends and family celebrating the exciting news. "I might still be in shock that I am having a boy. Happiness is an understatement to try to explain how we feel. My family and I are elated!! Ryder wanted a baby brother, and swears she knew this whole time. I know she’s going to be an amazing big sister. Mommy and daddy love you & can’t wait to meet you." Since their party came amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Floyd assured her fans that everyone in attendance "quarantined and was tested 3-4 times before attending our gender reveal to make sure we were being as safe as possible."

A day before she posted the news about her gender reveal party, Floyd teased that she would share the reveal with her fans. On New Year's Eve, the Teen Mom OG star wrote on Instagram, “2020 has been a hell of a year, one that we will not forget. It has been filled with so many ups and downs. I am ready to take on 2021 with new energy and a positive spirit. This year God blessed me in ways I could have never imagined. I’m honored to be a mommy for the second time! We are excited to share with you what we are having!”

Floyd and Davis reportedly dated in 2018 before they ultimately split, according to E! News. They confirmed that they had reconciled in October of 2020. On Dec. 17, Floyd announced that she was expecting her second child with Davis. To announce the news, the couple, along with Floyd's daughter Ryder, posed for a series of sweet photos as the mom-to-be showed off her baby bump. She captioned the photos with, in part, "We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents. We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could."