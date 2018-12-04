‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Reveal How They Picked Unusual Baby Name Tezlee

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are opening up about the special meaning behind unborn daughter Tezlee’s name.

During the Monday, December 3, episode of Teen Mom OG, the couple announced that their little girl would be named Tezlee during a routine sonogram, and just after the episode aired, Lowell and Baltierra spoke to Us Weekly to reveal how they settled on the unconventional moniker.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We were looking at names and we were just writing it down and I don’t know…I saw Lesley and I’m like, ‘No, not Lesley’ It’s kinda weird. We just put different words together, letters together,” Baltierra said. “We wanted to keep Lee in there ’cause [of our daughter] Novalee, so we just played around with it and then Tezlee [came up.] I sent Cate a whole list of different names, of ones that I looked at, saw or kind of combined myself and she took that one!”

The couple, who also share 3-year-old daughter Novalee as well as Carly, 9, who they placed for adoption, had announced that they were expecting in September. News of the pregnancy followed the reveal that Lowell had previously suffered a miscarriage.

Despite initial concern regarding how this pregnancy would progress, Baltierra revealed that things are going smoothly and they are looking forward to welcoming their little girl.

“It’s flying by like crazy. She’s already in her third trimester, so almost six and a half months. It’s just crazy,” he said. “But this pregnancy’s just been smooth. Everything’s been smooth, all the doctor’s appointments are great. Everything’s been A-OK this whole time. It’s a lot smoother than we expected, especially after the miscarriage, we didn’t know exactly how that would affect anything. Would it affect anything? What happens? Do we have to take any extra precautions because of that during this one? Everything’s been going great.”

As for 3-year-old Novalee, she is more than ready to take on big sister duty.

“She’s so excited. It’s so funny. She constantly is like, ‘Oh, my baby! I can’t wait to see my baby.’ She keeps calling it her baby and I’m like, ‘You know what, if she wants to pretend it’s her own little live baby doll, go for it!’ If that makes the transition way easier from single child to a sibling, go for it,” he said. “She’s like, ‘She can hear me right?’ We’re like, ‘Yeah, she can hear you now.’ She’ll say stuff to [Cate’s] belly. It’s so funny. She’s so excited. She can’t wait.”

Teen Mom OG airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.