'Teen Mom': Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Owe 6-Figure Sum to the IRS

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's storyline in the upcoming Teen Mom: The Next Chapter might involve communication with the IRS. The couple, who have been MTV mainstays since they appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2009, reportedly owes over $300,000 in unpaid taxes. Lowell and Baltierra, both 30, starred on Teen Mom OG, which will merge with Teen Mom 2 to create the new spinoff.

Baltierra and Lowell reportedly owe $321,789.06 in unpaid taxes, reports The U.S. Sun. They were given a federal tax lien on Dec. 16, 2019, for 2018. In April 2020, The Sun also reported that the couple was hit with a federal tax lien for $535,010.97 on Nov. 19, 2019, for 2016 and 2017. They paid off the November 2019 lien in 2021.

The tax lien news comes just a few days after Lowell's followers criticized her for posting a donation sign-up sheet for her daughter Novalee's cheerleading squad. "The donations would help with uniforms, practice, and competitions! Anything helps thank you so much," Lowell captioned the post. "Forgot to say for donations your name gets put into a drawing for prizes! Can't believe I'm gonna be a cheerleader mom." Lowell asked fans to DM her about making a donation and turned off the comments section. Fans still took to Reddit, where they thought the post was "shameful" and "embarrassing" since Lowell and Baltierra are still television stars.

Baltierra has also said in the past that his daughters do not have to worry about finances because of the family's checks from MTV. "As far as the kids getting compensated for the show, my kids are totally set, they're totally set up for life," Baltierra said on the Awesome Dad Show in April 2020. "College is paid for and that was mine and Catelynn's main thing – each of our children has trust funds that money goes into and they can't touch." However, Baltierra predicted that their children will be "humble" and will understand the sacrifices their parents made.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Carly, in May 2009 and gave her up for adoption. Baltierra and Lowell married in August 2015 and have since welcomed three daughters, Novalee, 7, Vaeda, 3, and Rya Rose, 11 months. They live in Michigan.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will include four Teen Mom OG stars, Baltierra, Ambert Portwood, Maci Bookout, and Cheyenne Floyd. Teen Mom 2 stars Leah Messer, Ashley Jones, Jade Cline, and Briana DeJesus will join them. The series was announced in May and a trailer followed earlier this month. The show premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.