'Teen Mom OG' Couple Having More Money Issues

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are reportedly facing additional money issues. According to The Sun, Lowell and Baltierra owe almost $7,000 in property taxes on two of the homes that they own. The publication also noted that the couple still reportedly owes around $800,000 in tax lien debt.

The Sun reported that the reality stars owe exactly $6,748.31 in property taxes for those two homes, based on information that the publication received from a clerk for a Michigan court. They reportedly owe $3,784.08 in property taxes for the summer 2020 and winter 2020 statements for the home that they currently live in (which appears on the current season of Teen Mom OG). The home, which they bought in May 2017, was purchased for $220,000. Baltierra and Lowell have another home in Sinclair, Michigan that they also owe taxes for. When it comes to that residence, the couple reportedly owes $2,964.23 in delinquent taxes for the summer 2020 and winter 2020 statements.

This additional report regarding Baltierra and Lowell's alleged money issues comes after it was previously reported that they owed $535,010.97 on a federal tax lien for the 2016 and 2017 years. They reportedly received that federal tax lien in November 2019. About a month later, the couple received an additional tax lien that totaled $321,789.06 for 2018. The clerk that The Sun spoke to said that these tax liens remain unpaid. Although, they did make some headway as far as those liens were concerned. In October 2020, Baltierra sold a home in Burtchville, Michigan for $120,000. That amount was reportedly removed from their liens in November 2020.

The news about the couple's money issues originally emerged in April 2020. A few weeks before the report became public, Baltierra appeared on The Awesome Dad Show podcast, during which he claimed that his family was "set for life" financially due to their appearances on the MTV series. "As far as getting compensated for the show, my kids are set for life, financially. College is paid for and that was mine and Catelynn’s main thing," he said at the time. "Each of our children has trust funds that money goes into and they can’t touch. ...I have so much confidence and peace in how we’re raising my children. They will be humble and will know the sacrifices we made.”