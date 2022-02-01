‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Shocked at Jade Cline’s Post-Surgery Painkiller Drama in Exclusive ‘Girls’ Night In’ Preview

Tensions are high as the Teen Mom OG cast watches back Jade Cline’s post-surgical prescription drama. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In, OGs Cheyenne Floyd, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood watch back in horror as the cast and crew of Teen Mom 2 try to figure out what to do when Cline’s mom doesn’t return with her daughter’s prescription painkillers for hours following her invasive Brazilian butt lift.

Almost three hours after Cline’s mom left to pick up her daughter’s medicine, Briana DeJesus is desperate to get her friend and co-star care, telling the producers, “She’s literally like not her color. She’s almost like blue almost.” Cline’s mother, meanwhile, has been calling to say she hasn’t been able to fill the prescription at any of the pharmacies to which she’s gone.

“Call the doctor,” Bookout suggests while watching from home. “They might not even be giving them the prescription because it’s not in their name. It’s a narcotic.” Even if Cline’s mom is telling the truth, the MTV star wonders, “The pharmacist might just be saying, ‘We don’t have it,’ so they go away.” Watching DeJesus advocate for her friend’s care in this dire hour, Lowell tells husband Tyler Baltierra, “I remember her talking about how Briana … actually saved her because she really wasn’t getting the right type of oxygen. I guess you’re supposed to be propped up a certain way.”

As time ticks on, Floyd says her “anxiety is going up,” and Bookout notes “it’s never good news” when executive producer Larry Musnik shows up. When Cline’s boyfriend, Sean Austin, comes out to tell the EP that her mom is “probably full of s-” when it comes to the story she’s telling about the prescription meds, Musnik tells him he needs to make “an adult decision” on if his girlfriend needs to go to the hospital.

“Leave it to daddy Larry!” Lowell says, as Baltierra adds, “I’d be calling that doctor, bro, what the eff! You let me leave this damn place-” Lowell chimes in, “I don’t know if it’s the doctor’s fault though!” Regardless of fault, Portwood agrees, “She needs to go to the hospital,” and Bookout cheers Austin on when he decides he’s “not gonna let her sit here and suffer.” Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET, directly after Teen Mom: Family Reunion at 8 p.m. ET, on MTV.