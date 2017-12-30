‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Leaving Rehab After Six Weeks of Treatment

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra said she’s leaving rehab on Saturday. Lowell was in rehab for six weeks after experiencing suicidal thoughts.

“I’m going home tomorrow! So excited for the future and seeing my family!! Six weeks of treatment and I feel good! Gotta work it when I get home thanks for all your support,” Lowell wrote. She added two heart emojis and a hashtag for “Keep Talking Mental Health.”

I’m going home tomorrow! So excited for the future and seeing my family!! Six weeks of treatment and I feel good! Gotta work it when I get home thanks for all your support ❤️❤️ #KeepTalkingMH — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) December 30, 2017

On Dec. 19, Radar Online reported that Lowell left rehab early for outpatient treatment. But on Dec. 26, her husband Tyler Baltierra told Radar that she was back in treatment in Arizona.

Lowell said on Nov. 17 that she was heading to Arizona for treatment. “Well today I thought of every way to kill myself… so I’m going to treatment,” the 25-year-old tweeted. She also showed off a tattoo that reads, “My story isn’t over yet.”

Lowell and Baltierri, who are parents to two-year-old Novalee Reign, had to spend the holidays apart. Baltierri said it was a “rough holiday” without his wife.

“It’s going to be a rough holiday without being able to kiss her & tell her how thankful I am for her, but we have a strong resilience crafted by our past, we got this,” he tweeted on Nov. 23.

Lowell has been open about her mental health struggles in the past. Last year, she opened up about her battle with postpartum depression while on The Doctors. She checked into rehab after Novalee turned 14 months old.

“It’s funny because I thought about going away for a long time, like, ‘Oh I need help, I need help,’ but I just was like, ‘Eh, I can do it by myself, I can do it by myself,’” Lowell said in November 2016. “And then it was like finally coming to this realization that I don’t think this was just panic disorders and depression, I think this is something more.”

