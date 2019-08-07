‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Reveals ‘Hard Part’ About Being Birth Parent to Adopted Child

Catelynn Lowell is opening up about her experience as a birth parent years after she and husband Tyler Baltierra placed daughter Carly for adoption as teen parents. The Teen Mom OG star took to Twitter to explain her emotions after Monday’s episode of the MTV series showed her dealing with complicated emotions as she tried to work with Carly’s adoptive parents and their younger daughter Nova, 5, to celebrate their oldest’s birthday.

“That’s another hard part of being birth parents… explaining to ur children why we can’t be with the other child on birthdays etc. but as our kids get older the more they will understand and the more we can explain,” she wrote.

Fans praised the reality personality for being so open about the difficult parts of having an open adoption.

“You are handling this beautifully,” one fan wrote. “Thank you for being brave enough to share these moments on TV.”

Another advised of speaking to Nova, “Stick to what is age appropriate. Each year you will elaborate a little more. You are in total control of how opened minded or closed minded she will be and this is real life so continue doing what you two are doing!”

Baltierra has also been open about his family’s adoption journey, writing on Instagram in May around the time of Carly’s birthday, “10 years ago yesterday, we were only 17. 10 years ago, we brought you into the world. 10 years ago, we only got to hold you by ourselves for a half hour in the hospital as we just cried & stared at you, remembering every little detail of how absolutely perfect you were, since we knew that even though we just met, we had to say goodbye. 10 years ago, we had to make the hardest decision of our lives & give you everything your innocent life deserved that we just couldn’t provide at the time.”

“10 years ago, we held each other & wept as we watched you drive away in the back of the car with the only parents that were worthy to be yours,” he continued. “10 years ago…your life changed so many others for the better & has blessed more lives than I can count. We love you so much & hopefully get to see you soon baby girl. Happy Birthday Carly!”

