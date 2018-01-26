‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn Lowell’s Dad Updates Fans on Daughter’s Rehab Stint

Catelynn Lowell may be fighting for her life in a third stint in rehab right now, but her support system is behind her all the way.

The Teen Mom OG cast member’s father, David Lowell, spoke with Radar this week about how his 25-year-old daughter is doing while treating her mental illness in treatment.

“I’m proud of her for taking action to work hard and overcome this illness,” he said. “A large percentage of people still don’t understand the difficulty dealing with mental illness. There’s no magic pill or smooth conversation filled with advice to cure this illness.”

He continued that when he spoke to his daughter she sounded “upbeat.”

“She’s a trouper so I have full confidence in her that she’ll beat this,” he added. “Cate has the drive, courage and tools to overcome. She’s one of the strongest women I ever know or will ever know.”

Lowell re-entered rehab on Jan. 17 after a little under three weeks on the outside.

“Well they say third times a charm,” she tweeted. “I’m going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds.”

A source close to Lowell told Radar at the time that the reality TV star wanted to make sure she had dealt with all her issues before calling herself healed.

“There is a lot of deep-rooted stuff going on,” the source said. “This is pretty much her ultimate comeback. She wants to make sure she’s at 100 percent before she leaves treatment and unfortunately she isn’t that confident in her overall mental health yet.”

She added that husband Tyler Baltierra is her “light” and that 3-year-old Novalee is her “sunshine.”

The MTV personality first entered treatment in November after revealing she was experiencing suicidal thoughts.

“Well today I thought of every way to kill myself… so I’m going to treatment,” Lowell wrote to her more than 1 million followers on Nov. 17.

Baltierra has been behind his wife all the way, praising her for seeking help for her mental health when she needs it.

“Even after 12 years, I continue to be AMAZED by her strength, vulnerability, & courage to get help,” he captioned a November Instagram of the two.

” ‘As long as I am alive, you will never be alone’ – It is my call to arms & I will fight this war with her right by her side, we will not surrender to this…I will go to battle EVERY TIME for her!” he added.

