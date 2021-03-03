'Teen Mom': Catelynn Lowell Makes Big Decision About Microblading Business

✖

Over the course of Season 9 of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn Lowell has been in the process of going on a new career path. She has been learning all about microblading and even shared her hopes of eventually opening up her own business for the service. However, on Tuesday night's episode, Lowell had to make a decision about whether or not to venture into opening her own business amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

During the episode, Lowell received her certificate to officially practice microblading after she completed the requisite amount of training. The Teen Mom OG star shared that she is excited about her new career path because of the "flexible" hours and ability to help people "feel good about themselves" through the cosmetic procedure. She went on to visit a number of potential locations for her future microblading business. While she didn't find the perfect location, there were a number of buildings that she seemed to like. However, she later discussed the situation with her husband, Tyler Baltierra. Lowell told her husband that she was hesitant about starting up a new business, as COVID-19 cases were on the rise in Michigan, where they reside. They both agreed that it wouldn't be the best decision to open up a business during that time, especially as many small businesses in the state, and around the country, are struggling amidst the pandemic.

While Lowell may not be opening up her own microblading business anytime soon, she does have quite a bit on her plate. In late February, she announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child. The news came a few months after the reality star shared that she experienced a pregnancy loss in November. To announce the exciting news, Lowell posted a photo of her daughters, Vaeda and Nova, with the latter holding up a sign that read, "27 weeks until I become a big sister."

The couple later held a low-key gender reveal party and told their fans that they were expecting another girl. Lowell told Celebuzz that this will be the last child for the pair. She told the outlet, "While we wanted a boy since this is our last, as long as she’s healthy though that really all that matters. This is our last and final but we know one day we will have a grandson and adore him!" Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.