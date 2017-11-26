‘Teen Mom’ Cast Member Catelynn Baltierra Gives Health Update in Thanksgiving Tweet

Teen Mom OG cast member Catelynn Baltierra is currently seeking mental health treatment, but she sent out a Thanksgiving message to fans to update them on her progress.

Baltierra, 25, sought treatment for suicidal thoughts, but now she’s improving and “thankful for life.”

“Happy Thanksgiving!” Baltierra wrote. “Today I am thankful for LIFE and thankful for my daughters!”

Happy thanksgiving! Today I am thankful for LIFE and thankful for my daughters!!!! — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) November 24, 2017

The MTV personality told fans back on Nov. 17 that she had “thought of every way to kill” herself that day and would be seeking treatment.

Her husband, Tyler Baltierra, has been updating fans on her progress and expressing his admiration for her.

“It’s going to be a rough holiday without being able to kiss her [and] tell her how thankful I am for her, but we have a strong resilience crafted by our past, we got this,” Tyler wrote.