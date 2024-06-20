'Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Worried About Mom Roxanne 'Acting Out' in Exclusive 'Next Chapter' Sneak Peek

Briana DeJesus is worried about mom Roxanne after her "acting out" has pushed the Teen Mom star and her sister Brittany to the brink. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's all-new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Briana gets real about the tough time she and her sister have been going through with their mom in a candid conversation with her friend Shirley.

"There's so much that's been happening with my mom," says Briana, who has been leaning on her friend for help with daughters Stella, 6, and Nova, 12, amid the turbulent time with her mother. "She's been just like acting out," Briana reveals of Roxanne's behavior. "Like she'll call us cursing us out, crying, like a lot of weird different things are going on."

(Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images)

She continues, "Did I tell you how she almost fought Brittany at a restaurant? She threw water in Brittany's face." A shocked Shirley asks, "Why?" as Briana tells her it was a simple "disagreement" that escalated to that point. "Wow," Shirley responds, wondering, "What did Brittany do?"

Brittany did "nothing" to retaliate because both Nova and Stella were present, Briana explains, but she's since gone no contact with their mother. " My sister is fed up with her. My sister has her blocked. My sister wants no contact, no nothing," the MTV personality shares. "And [Brittany] is getting married this year, [so] we should be focusing on that."

Shirley wonders, "Have you guys spoken to your mom to see what's actually happening with her?" pointing out that now that Briana and her girls have moved out of their family house, Roxanne "has all this free time" and "can't keep everything bottled up anymore." Whatever the reason, Briana asserts that "something has to change, because I'm not going to allow [her] to do these things in front of my kids."

Later, Briana calls her sister to ask her to come over to the house later that day to meet with their mother and confront her recent behavior changes. And when Roxanne is shown in her car receiving the text message invitation from her daughter, it's clear something major is going on. Shaking her head and breaking down in tears, Roxanne tells the car camera, "There's so much s-t, they have no idea."

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.