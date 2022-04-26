'Teen Mom 2': Devoin Austin Steps up as Briana Dejesus Confronts Stella's Father in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is feeling extra appreciative for Devoin Austin amid Luis Hernandez's absence in daughter Stella's life. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV show, Austin steps in to enjoy a day of fun with daughter Nova, 10, and Stella, 4, as DeJesus prepares to meet with Hernandez to discuss him not being there for his daughter.

"Devoin came by and decided to take the girls out. With Luis not around, I'm glad Stella at least has Devoin in her life," DeJesus says as Devoin is seen walking down the street with the two girls. The trio's day out includes a pit stop for some ice cream, with Austin stepping into a father figure role for little Stella as he adorably tucks a napkin into her shirt "for protection" as she eats her ice cream, which the toddler shows her approval of with a thumbs up. Next up is some fun in a bounce house, where both Nova and Stella are seen jumping up and down as Austin looks on.

As Austin, Nova, and Stella enjoy their day out, DeJesus pays a visit to her mom Roxanne to discuss her strained relationship with Hernandez, who has been in and out of Stella's life since she was born in 2017. The mom-of-two reveals that Hernandez texted her "saying he wants to meet up today at 11," something that Roxanne admits makes sense after DeJesus called her ex's parents to confess "all his sins." DeJesus tells her mother that following that call, Hernandez's father "sent me $500 for Stella to get her her birthday gift and her Christmas gift." Despite the show of support for Stella from her grandparents, Hernandez has remained a nearly absent father in her life, though.

"Luis hasn't bothered to check in on Stella. Nothing has changed when it comes to him. I'll just wait to see what he has to say. You know what has to do with Stella, but as to what, I don't know," DeJesus says before her mother tells her, "He's going to admit that he's guilty. He's gonna apologize. He's gonna try to come up with a game plan to make it work." A somber DeJesus tells her mother that she is going to enter the meeting "with an open mind."

"I'm feeling a little bit nervous and I don't really know why. Like, I don't even know what I'm going to say. It's sad that we have, I have to continue to have meetings with him about his own daughter," DeJesus emotionally says into the camera. "I just – why does it have to take me speaking to your parents for you to finally get serious? Like, what is going through Lewis's mind, and what am I walking into? I really don't know." Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.