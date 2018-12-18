Amber Portwood Refuses to Film ‘Teen Mom OG’ After Claiming Show ‘Ruined’ Her

Amber Portwood’s time on Teen Mom OG may be over after the reality personality says the show isn’t “right for [her] life anymore.”

In Monday’s season finale of the MTV reality show, Portwood admitted to experiencing suicidal thoughts after being diagnosed with postpartum depression following the birth of her son with Andrew Glennon, James. Co-star Catelynn Lowell was so worried about her friend, especially having gone through similar struggles last year, that she traveled to visit the new mom and commiserate.

Part of Portwood’s depression has been related to comments people have been making about her on social media, she said.

“It’s complete sabotage when you’re called a horrible mom every day,” Portwood explained. “And you can be the hardest motherf—er, but if you have a couple hundred people who you gotta f—ing block a week, because they’re talking mad s—…”

“You always have those people online—more than bashing, just hateful disgusting,” Lowell agreed.

Portwood added that she didn’t feel like she was able to move away from her troubled past on the show, saying, “The person who I am today is not being noticed as much as it should be.”

“This show has ruined my name,” she continued. “This show has not shown who I am as a person. [Producers] don’t show the funny side of me, they show bad mom; they show all that s—; they show the struggle; they show me crying; they show me postpartum. And it’s like, OK, because that’s what’s going on in my life, so I guess that’s true. …I’m f—ing over it.”

Later, Portwood said she needed time away from filming, turning away producers who asked to meet in order to talk things out.

“I think I should separate myself from the show,” she told Executive Producer Larry Musnik. “I just don’t feel like this is right for my life anymore, seeing that you guys want a certain kind of story that I just don’t want to give you anymore. I just feel like it’s very different from a reality show anymore.”

Despite their protests, she told production, “If you guys need to do what you need to do on your end, then f—king do it … I’m done.”

Teen Mom 2 returns for Season 9 on Monday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV