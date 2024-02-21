'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans Shares Tribute to Son Jace Following CPS Drama

Evans took to TikTok to share some old home video clips of her son when he was a baby.

Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans has shared a sweet tribute to her son Jace, following the family's recent CPS drama. Evans took to TikTok on Tuesday to share a compilation clip of some old YouTube videos she posted, from more than a decade ago, and the theme was 14-year-old Jace.

From when he was a baby, through his toddler phase — including some Easter fun — and then ending at a birthday party from the pre-K or early elementary era, Evans included a number of special moments from Jace's childhood. "Looking at my oldest YT videos," the 32-year-old mom captioned the post. "I was always there but no one saw it but me and him."

@jenellelevans Looking at my oldest YT videos 😭♥️ …i was always there but no one saw it but me and him ♬ original sound – Jenelle Evans

Evans' post comes as it was announced that she and her husband, David Eason, are no longer under investigation by Child Protective Services. It's been reported that CPS dropped the case against the couple regarding Jace. However, Eason is still facing separate abuse charges for an alleged "assault" on his 14-year-old stepson.

When it comes to Jace's care, an insider stated, "Jenelle will now have custody of Jace again." It's unclear how this may be handled, as there is a no-contact order in place for Eason with Jace.

On Oct. 26, 2023, Eason was charged with misdemeanor child abuse after Jace — Eason's son with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis — attempted to run away from home for a third time. Reportedly, Jace told his grandmother, Barbara Evans, that he ran away because Eason allegedly assaulted him. Evans and Eason were later placed under investigation by Child Protection Services.