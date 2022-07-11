'Teen Mom' Alum Goes NSFW in New Photo Weeks After OnlyFans Debut

Jenelle Evans hasn't been on Teen Mom 2 in a few years after a scandal involving her husband caused her to be fired from the show. She's found a new source of income in the OnlyFans realm, recently releasing a completely nude and stripped-down photo for a steamy bathtub picture. "New photo dump going out all day," Evans, 30, captioned a photo snippet shared via her Instagram Stories that included a link to her OnlyFans profile. The MTV alum had a serious look on her face as she soaks in a bubble bath wearing nothing but a bedazzled necklace with her hair in a top knot and two face-framing strands hanging down in front while the water was still running. Evans joined the social media platform in May 2022. The app is infamous for its adult-only content. Many other celebs such as Larsa Pippen have been criticized for sharing candidly clas photos and videos on the app, though it can be extremely lucrative as subscribers pay for content.

"Let's have a chat," Evans shared via Instagram at the time of her announcing she was on the app. "I did it," she added with an upside-down smiley face emoji over a link to her OnlyFans profile. She is currently charging $20 a month for subscribers to view her content on the app. The mother of three shared another teasy snap of herself in the announcement of her dancing in a cutout pink bikini top, while showing off her underboob exposing a few of her tattoos. "Can't cancel me here," she wrote over the link.

Evans was fired from the MTV reality series in May 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their family dog. The network had already cut ties with him in 2018 after he tweeted homophobic remarks.

"I was a little bit shocked but I saw it coming," Evans told Us exclusively after her firing. "It's shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV."

Evans became a staple on MTV in 2010 when she starred in season 2 of 16 & Pregnant chronicling her pregnancy with her son Jace. In 2011, she joined the cast of Teen Mom 2, which detailed her life and the birth of her other two children Kaiser and Ensley.