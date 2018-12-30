‘Teen Mom 3’ Alum Alex Sekella’s Fans React to Her Engagement News

After former Teen Mom 3 star Alex Sekella announced her engagement to Tim Peters the day after Christmas, her fans congratulated the former reality TV star.

Sekella, 25, shared a collage of photos on Instagram Thursday, including a photo of the engagement ring. “A few days ago this incredible man asked me to be his wife,” she wrote in the caption, tagging Peters’ profile. She included the hashtgag “happily ever after.”

Sekella became a reality TV star in 2012, when she appeared on 16 And Pregnant Season 4, reports PEOPLE. She went on to appear in the short-lived third Teen Mom series, which chronicled her rocky relationship with Matt McCann, her former boyfriend and the father of her daughter, Arabella. McCann and Sekella split between filming the shows and McCann struggled with addiction.

Today, Sekella is enjoying life with Peters, who appears to be playing a major role in Arabella’s life based on Sekella’s Instagram page. In April, the now-engaged couple celebrated their fourth anniversary.

“Another year added to what I hope is many more to come,” Sekella wrote at the time. “Love you Happy Anniversary.”

Sekella was one of four mothers featured in Teen Mom 3‘s only season. The other three were Mackenzie McKee, Katie Yeager and Briana DeJesus. McKee was reportedly in the running to join Teen Mom OG after Farrah Abraham left, while DeJesus joined Teen Mom 2 in 2017. Yeager has stayed out of the public eye since giving birth to her second child early last year.

In 2017, Sekella said she had no intention of going back to reality television.

“After finishing Teen Mom 3 and being told they weren’t continuing, I said there and then that I’m done with filming, I’m wiping my hands clean of this and moving forward,” she wrote in a Facebook post at the time. “So I’m sure when the discussion about pulling cast members from Teen Mom 3 for Teen Mom 2 my name was probably not even mentioned because they knew that I did not want it.”

Sekella said she does not regret leaving television, calling it the “best decision” she could make.

“I’ve been able to start a normal life and start a REAL career that will last a very long time and benefit my children. I’ve also been able to find a real relationship that won’t be picked and prodded at by the world to see,” Sekella wrote. “I have had a pretty drama free life since the end of Teen Mom 3 and I don’t believe that any of that would’ve happened if I had not removed myself.”

