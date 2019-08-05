‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Throws Fans for a Loop With Ultrasound Photo on Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry had fans thinking she is expecting again thanks to an Instagram Story post featuring an ultrasound. While Lowry has said in the past she is interested in having a fourth child, it does not look like one is coming soon. The post was merely a link to an Us Weekly article.

The questionable post was one of several Lowry published on her Instagram Story Sunday. The “baby” one read “#BreakingNews She’s Pregnant” and told fans to swipe up. When they do, fans are taken to Us Weekly‘s “Cutest Celebrity Baby Announcements” slideshow.

Another post teased “Jenelle has news to celebrate,” featuring a photo of Lowry’s former Teen Mom 2 castmate, Jenelle Evans. However, the “news” was her son Jace’s 10th birthday and the link took fans to a Hollywood Gossip article on Jace’s birthday party.

Lowry, 27, is the mother to three children from three different fathers. She shares Isaac Rivera, 9, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera; Lincoln Marroquin, 5, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin; and Lux Lowry, 23 months, with Chris Lopez.

The MTV star has teased pregnancies in the past, only to shut the rumors down.

“I’m not pregnant again but got damn if I want to get pregnant again I f– will. Have a great holiday baby,” Lowry wrote to one fan on July 3.

During a March episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, Lowry said she would like to have more children.

“I want more kids,” Lowry said at the time. “It’s crazy because, you’re like, ‘Kail you have three kids by three people, why the hell would you want more kids?’ I feel like I want one more.”

Lowry said she wanted a child closer in age to Lux to give him a friend. She even said she feared waiting four years between Isaac and Lincoln, then another four years between Lincoln and Lux.

“I was very nervous about waiting, even with Lincoln,” she said. “Isaac and Lincoln are almost four years [apart], and Isaac and Lux are almost four years, I was nervous about that.”

Then again, Lowry said she understands that having three children will make it difficult to find “the one” when she has three children from different fathers.

“Someone is going to be like, ‘What the f—? Why would I get involved with you with all these children?’” she said. “I guess I should wait, I’m only 26, so I guess I should wait it out and see what the future holds.”

Teen Mom 2 will return to MTV next year.

