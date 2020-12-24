'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Deletes Twitter Amid Drama Between Ex Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau

✖

Kailyn Lowry is taking a break from Twitter following Tuesday's explosive Teen Mom 2 episode, during which she dealt with the fallout from her claims that ex-husband Javi Marroquin attempted to hook up with her, despite being engaged to Lauren Comeau. The MTV star bid farewell to her 1.3 million Twitter followers at least temporarily amid backlash she received during Tuesday's episode, but continues to post on Instagram, as of Wednesday.

Tuesday's episode was an intense one for the mother-of-four, as it was filmed the day after the episode aired in which she revealed text messages she alleged were from Marroquin, attempting to have sex with her as they negotiated the drop-off for 7-year-old son Lincoln Marroquin. "Last night an episode of the show aired where I revealed some information," Lowry explained at the start of the episode. "[Javi] keeps texting me and is upset that I filmed about the situation."

While Lowry told Vee Torres she feared she would be criticized for spilling the incident on camera because she looks "messy," "bitter" and "petty," the wife of Lowry's ex, Jo Rivera, replied simply, "You're saying the truth, it happened." Lowry responded of airing her dirty laundry on MTV, "Lauren's probably a nice girl. It's not her fault; wish that I never did that. But it's not my f--ing responsibility. ...I'm fine, I caused a s--storm for no reason and I need to clean up with I did."

Later that day, while dropping off Lincoln at Marroquin's house for the weekend, the Coffee Convos host was clearly panicked, revealing to a producer that Comeau attempted to pull her aside for a private conversation, while Marroquin largely ignored her. "I just saw her. I know what's about to happen right now. He's pissed at me, I can tell by everything," Lowry told producers. "This is like not good, what's about to happen. This is not good."

Back when the controversial episode first aired in October, Lowry apologized publicly to Comeau on Twitter. "[Lauren] didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me," the 16 and Pregnant alum tweeted at the time. "I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however have never experienced that being exploited on TV."

Marroquin took to Instagram to defend himself before briefly deactivating his social media. "I stopped filming to live my life normally cause I’ve realized my kids' life when they get older will suffer if I continue to be apart of this TV show," he wrote. "Not only did my mistakes play out on the show which I’ve had to live (and continue to live with) but I know one day I’d have to explain to my kids all my actions…I’m gonna go back to minding my business and living my life with my family and being the absolute best dad I can be."