‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Defends Decision to Homeschool Stepdaughter

Jenelle Evans is standing up for her decision to homeschool her stepdaughter Maryssa after a follower accused the Teen Mom 2 star of keeping the 11-year-old in a “cult.”

After Evans said on her Facebook that husband David Eason’s oldest daughter “decided cheer was too much for her” and had pulled out of the competitive sport, a fan shared a screenshot on Twitter, commenting, “First you pull her out of school & force her to be your pupil in the sinking swampland acadamy (sic)…. now you take away any chance she had to spend with girls her own age… you’re really winning at this ‘mom’ role, arent you (sic)? #cultlife.”

First you pull her out of school & force her to be your pupil in the sinking swampland acadamy…. now you take away any chance she had to spend with girls her own age… you’re really winning at this “mom” role, arent you? #cultlife @PBandJenelley_1 pic.twitter.com/Y49LYAZbMs — Harley (@tigerlily5580) November 19, 2018

After being tagged in the message, Evans clapped back on her own account, writing, “I pulled her out? [Laughing out loud] maybe that was HER decision. Maybe she didn’t feel comfortable going to that school. [eye raised emoji] Maybe you don’t know a f—ing thing. [shrug emoji] She has private tumbling, violin lessons, animation classes, completed scuba class.”

I pulled her out? Lol maybe that was HER decision. Maybe she didn’t feel comfortable going to that school. 🤨 Maybe you don’t know a fucking thing. 🤷🏻‍♀️ She has private tumbling, violin lessons, animation classes, completed scuba class. //t.co/3EvuCuIaiV — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) November 19, 2018

Evans and Eason are regularly the subject of criticism from Teen Mom 2 fans who accuse Eason of spreading racist ideals through his regular espousal of the Confederate battle flag and who condemned him for the use of homophobic language that resulted in his firing from the MTV reality show.

The couple has also been part of an abuse scandal recently, with Evans alleging to police in October that her husband had assaulted her, possibly breaking her collarbone, while in drunken rage. Soon after news broke, Evans addressed the 911 call in a YouTube video denying that Eason had assaulted her.

“I know everyone’s concerned about me,” Evans said in the video. “You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. I don’t know why you guys think I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused.”

Photo credit: YouTube/Jenelle Evans