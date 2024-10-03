Mark Estes Speaks Out After Kristin Cavallari Says He'll Thank Her for Breaking up With Him

Mark Estes has broken his silence on his split from Kristin Cavallari. The Montana Boyz TikToker, 24, offered his perspective on his breakup from the Laguna Beach alum, 37, after seven months of dating in a statement to E! News on Thursday, Oct. 2.

"Mark has immense love and respect for Kristin and their time together," his rep said in the statement. "He's focused on the future of his business and his project in development with Vice Studios."

The last time Cavallari and Estes had posted on social media about their relationship was after their romantic trip to Greece. "I love you," Estes captioned the Aug. 5 post in Greek, as Cavallari wrote simply, "SANTORINI." Cavallari then confirmed she and Estes had gone their separate ways during a conversation with Alex Cooper on the Sept. 28, stop of her Unwell Tour.

Three days later, the Very Cavallari alum spoke in depth about the end of their relationship on the Oct. 1 episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast. "Mark and I broke up," she began the episode. "It's hard because I broke up with Mark because I just know long-term it's not right, and it's not because of love lost or something bad happened."

The reality personality assured her listeners that there was no infidelity or bad blood, but said the 13-year age gap with Estes eventually took its toll. "He's been the best boyfriend I've ever had. I just know long-term he needs to experience life, he's young... I started to feel the age a little bit with life experience," she noted. "I look back when I was 24 and how much life has happened between then, those are crucial years, those are formative years, they're when you find yourself and he needs to be able to do that."

Despite their differing ages, Cavallari said their relationship was "very healthy and very mature." Even so, the mother of three said she has the "life experience" to recognize that "this is actually the best thing for him." She continued, "He will make someone so happy one day ... and he will have a beautiful family of his own. I know that one day he will look back and understand it and I actually think one day he will look back and thank me."

The Uncommon James founder still has no regrets about her time with Estes. "I don't regret going public with him. I don't regret introducing him to my kids," she said. "I don't regret anything. It was such a good, happy relationship. And I think with every relationship you learn and you grow from, and I will forever look back at Mark and I with such fond memories and just pure happiness."